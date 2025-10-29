"AITA for refusing to do makeup for a woman that bullied my husband?"

plankurchin writes:
One of my close friends (Kelly) recently asked if I could do the wedding makeup for one of her friends (Laura) since the original MUA flaked on them. I agreed since I wouldn’t be busy that day and sort of owed Kelly a favor, so I was going to do it for free.
A few days later, I was telling my husband about it. Turns out he recognized Laura. They went to the same high school, and it was very shocking when he said she used to bully him badly.
The more details he shared about the bullying, the more uncomfortable I got with this gig. After that conversation, I didn’t want to be involved in her wedding in any way, even when my husband said it was in the past and he doesn’t care about it anymore.
The next day, I made up my mind, so I called Kelly to explain the situation and told her why I didn’t feel comfortable doing the makeup anymore after finding out what kind of person Laura was.
She wasn’t happy and said it put her in an awkward position because the wedding was happening soon and it was on her to find someone else in a short amount of time. I apologized for the inconvenience, but I just couldn’t do it.
Later, she texted me to try again one last time, trying to convince me that Laura wasn’t the same person, but I still refused. And even though she didn’t say it outright, I didn’t appreciate how she kind of insinuated that I was being petty with the whole “it’s in the past” argument. For reference, I know what it’s like to be bullied, and some of these things stick with you no matter how long ago they were. AITA?
Jerseygirl2468 says:
NTA funny how Laura never called you, took responsibility for her past actions, apologized to your husband, or anything remotely close to making amends. You owe her nothing, you were doing it as a favor to Kelly, who should not be responsible for finding another bride's MUA.
Careless-Two2215 says:
NTA More people need to stand up for the victims of bullying instead of being bystanders.
Sensitive-Bee-3781 says:
NTA - they are not entitled to you helping for whatever reason let alone for a past of bullying your husband.
Jerico_Hill says:
I wouldn't do it either. It's not about how she's changed blah blah (why is it always about the bully and not the victim huh?). It's just you supporting your husband. Besides which, no one is entitled to a favor. NTA.