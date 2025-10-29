"AITA for refusing to do makeup for a woman that bullied my husband?"

The next day, I made up my mind, so I called Kelly to explain the situation and told her why I didn’t feel comfortable doing the makeup anymore after finding out what kind of person Laura was.

She wasn’t happy and said it put her in an awkward position because the wedding was happening soon and it was on her to find someone else in a short amount of time. I apologized for the inconvenience, but I just couldn’t do it.

Later, she texted me to try again one last time, trying to convince me that Laura wasn’t the same person, but I still refused. And even though she didn’t say it outright, I didn’t appreciate how she kind of insinuated that I was being petty with the whole “it’s in the past” argument. For reference, I know what it’s like to be bullied, and some of these things stick with you no matter how long ago they were. AITA?