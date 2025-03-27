'AITA for refusing to drive if my wife is in the car? She is an insufferable backseat driver.'

JaneNotKnowing wrote:

I try really hard not to be driven by my husband. He tailgates. And is a very aggressive driver. So unless I’m incapable I’ll drive. We got home once-with him driving- and I got out of the car and threw up. So never again.

He doesn’t really mind as he can then have more than one drink, but there’ve been a couple of times he’s tried to be the driver and I just won’t get in the car. I’m not embarrassed to stand on the street and wait for him to get out of the drivers seat. 🤷🏼‍♀️

OkDragonfly4098 wrote:

I’m impressed that this solution has worked for several years! I would have expected the ab#se to just transfer into other areas of your life, once the opportunities to backseat drive stopped.

NTA and good for you!