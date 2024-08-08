'AITA for refusing to drive my step-kids and their friends to their summer activities?'

Last Thursday my wife had made plans but had also agreed with some other parents to take my stepkids and their friends to their activities. I was already supposed to have my afternoon with our two kids.

But then she wanted me to do it since her ex wouldn't (court order specifies they ask each other first before non-parents). My stepkids heard her ask me and protested and said some more hurtful things and so I told my wife no. She got mad and told me I couldn't let our kids down.

My stepkids yelled they weren't my kids. I told my wife that's the answer to that. I went with my bio kids as planned and when we had therapy Monday she brought it up and said I was an a$s and had shown I don't care about her kids.