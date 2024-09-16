Husband’s weight loss leads to marital conflict over portion sizes and cultural food expectations. AITA?

But my wife isn't exactly thrilled I've shed all the weight. There aren't love handles for her to play with anymore. Most devastating for her is I don't eat nearly as much as I used to.

We trade off cooking duties every day and when it's me, I usually make just enough. But when she cooks? There is always enough food for another full plate of food. My wife is tiny so she can't eat it, and I'm now a dude who doesn't eat it, either.

I always say we can save it and have it for dinner the next day again (I don't eat breakfast and lunches are provided by my work), and while that worked for awhile eventually the leftovers just went in the bin and she'd ask me to cook something new instead.