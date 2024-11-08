'AITA for refusing to feed my sister's kids for free every day? It's a lot of effort.'

Dry-Fortune-6724 wrote:

This is ridiculous. The kids won't eat the food sister makes because the kids KNOW they will get "something" AND dessert, even if they don't eat the "yuckie" food. They need to learn better parenting skills.

OP responded:

The kids don't get dessert if they don't eat their dinner with their parents. They also don't get something instead.

SmartQuokka wrote:

They want to offload not only the cost but the food prep labour onto you. NTA.

Helping family is an occasional babysitting or taking the kids out for the day to the local fair, not being a long term personal chef, on your dime.