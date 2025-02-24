'AITA for refusing to forgive my mother after what she did at my wedding?' 'I haven't spoken to her since.'

"AITA for refusing to forgive my mother after what she did at my wedding?"

I got married three months ago, and my relationship with my mother has been on thin ice ever since. She has always been dramatic, but I never thought she’d go this far. For context, my mom has never liked my husband. She thinks I “settled” because he’s not a doctor or lawyer like she wanted. She made little comments throughout our engagement but promised to “behave” at the wedding. I trusted her.

Fast forward to the ceremony. Everything is perfect… until the officiant asks if anyone has any objections. My mother stands up. She starts crying and saying she “just needs to speak her truth” before it’s too late.