'AITA for refusing to forgive my mother after what she did at my wedding?' 'I haven't spoken to her since.'

I got married three months ago, and my relationship with my mother has been on thin ice ever since. She has always been dramatic, but I never thought she’d go this far. For context, my mom has never liked my husband. She thinks I “settled” because he’s not a doctor or lawyer like she wanted. She made little comments throughout our engagement but promised to “behave” at the wedding. I trusted her.
Fast forward to the ceremony. Everything is perfect… until the officiant asks if anyone has any objections. My mother stands up. She starts crying and saying she “just needs to speak her truth” before it’s too late.
She goes on about how she doesn’t think my husband is “good enough” for me and how she’s only doing this because she loves me. Everyone is stunned. My dad (who is divorced from her) has to pull her away as I stand there in shock. My husband looks at me, waiting for me to say something, but I’m frozen.
Eventually, she leaves, and we continue the ceremony, but the damage is done. Half of my guests are whispering. My husband’s family is furious. I spend my reception smiling through tears. She sends a long text the next day saying she “only wanted to protect me” and that I was wrong for not hearing her out.
Now, my family is pressuring me to forgive her. They say she just had a “moment” and didn’t mean to ruin my day. But I don’t want to forgive her. I haven’t spoken to her since, and she’s acting like I’m the one breaking the family apart.
TranWreckin said:
I'd send a message to every single one of them is a mass text/email/whatever and let them know what she did was not ok, and if any of them side with her, it'll be the last time they hear from you. Then go no contact. But that's me.
Broad_Lab_9962 said:
NTA nah she knew exactly what she was doing and did it anyway that’s on her not you.
Pebbletale said:
NTA she is very selfish and possibly a narcissist. Get counseling for yourself because you need to decide your boundaries going forward.
No-Organization965 said:
NTA. Even if she had every reason under the sun to object that is so wildly disrespectful and inappropriate. To humiliate your child that way especially on their wedding day?!
FunctionAggressive75 said:
She is not so dumb as to think that you would agree with her and leave your husband at the altar. This is not about "protection." It's about control. And extending her middle finger to your husband. Your mother is a POS. If I were your husband and you reconcile with your mother as if nothing had happened, I d be furious. So, NTA.
ChrisInBliss said:
NTA she'd be dead to me. Same with all the family saying to forgive her. They no longer exist