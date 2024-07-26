'AITA for refusing to fund my brother's wedding after he insulted my wife?' 'He was just joking.'

A few weeks ago, we had a family dinner where wedding plans came up. Tim made a snide comment about how our wedding was "nice but not exactly the fairy tale" that he and Lisa are planning.

He then implied that if we had asked for help, maybe our wedding could have been better. This hurt Sarah deeply, as she put her heart into planning our wedding.

I confronted Tim later, explaining that his comment was out of line and that he owed Sarah an apology.

He brushed it off, saying he was just joking and that we were being too sensitive. Sarah feels disrespected and is upset that Tim doesn't see the problem.

Now, Tim is pressuring me for the money, and our parents are subtly hinting that I should help out for the sake of family unity.