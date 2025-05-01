'AITA for refusing to get my BFF a wedding gift since I can't afford her registry?' UPDATED

She was missing lectures and tests to go on last-minute holidays to Dubai, Paris, New York, etc, and always coming back with designer accessories. After three months she moved in with Mike, which upset me as I had to sell our shared apartment because I could not afford rent by myself. I thought they were moving very quickly but I didn't want to seem jealous or petty by bringing it up.

Around a month ago, Mike proposed to Maria, and she accepted. I was happy for her, but after she told me her plans, I was shocked. Maria's dream since we were kids was to work for NASA and she has worked so hard for this - she has taken internships there and was planning to apply there for next year.