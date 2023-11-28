'AITA for refusing to get my MIL a Christmas gift this year?'

Well, she refused to open it. She put it to the side and said “I’ll open it on my birthday else I’ll have nothing to open will I”… I was due to work on the 27th so wouldn’t be at her birthday and said I’d really like to see her open it as it’s a special gift.

She said “you know how I feel about my birthday being so close to Christmas and how awful it is for me and you’ve done this on purpose to spoil Christmas for me” … she then gave me the gift back and stormed off...she spent the rest of the afternoon shut in her room sobbing. (Loudly!!)