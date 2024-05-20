'AITA for refusing to give my SIL a kidney?'

My wife is 5 years younger than her sister. She lost her 4 years older sister, 4 years back to diabetes complications. My SIL has always been cold to my wife; she sees her more as a mother figure than a sister. My SIL has flat out said "we're not going to be best friends" following my wife attempting to become closer after the death of their late sister.

This goes far further/deeper but read it as "SIL not nice person" in my opinion. On my side of the family, my dad had 5 siblings; 50% had Type 1 diabetes. To say that it is in mine and my wife's blood is an understatement. We have two kids, 2 yo and a newborn. Their risk therefore of being diagnosed is high.

Long story short: I want to save my kidneys (and anything else for that matter) for the potential needs of my own children. SIL may be on prolonged dialysis/could eventually die with no transplant, depending on wait times.

Thank you for reading!