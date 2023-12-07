"AITA for refusing to give up my Christmas leave for a colleague who has kids?"

So context, my office closes over Christmas and generally opens around the 2nd/3rd of jan. This year we were instructed to put in our leave request up until the 2nd. And put a second request through for any additional days after that and they would approve additional days after the 2nd once everyone had applied and they got ls assess how many staff they would have.

I put in until the 8th of Jan, as did 3/5 of my colleagues. 1 is coming back the 2nd and another one didn’t put in any extra days so they approved it. The one who didn’t put in any extra days has since gone to the managers and said she wanted to take off until the 8th also because she wants to spend time with her kids (they’re like 8/9) and her husband.