Man leaves his daughter's high school musical early, invites everyone to his high school's musical. AITA? + UPDATE

I (40’s/F) and my husband (40’s/M) are in an argument regarding an incident that happened with my daughters musical the previous weekend. My daughter.(15\F) was it a musical at her high school and had been in practices for months leading up to her performance.
She performed a total total of four times once for parent night and three different showings from the weekend. I have gone to all of the rehearsals, pick ups from practice, and had volunteered to work during the intermission shifts and pre-shows for the musical boosters group.
I only asked that her father and two brothers attend, one show. They came to the afternoon showing and at the intermission he mentioned that he wanted to head home because he had not been feeling well.
Plus, he was feeling a little hungry and tired. I told him that the second act was only about 35 minutes and would be short and I thought it would be nice for everyone to stay to show support our daughter.
He decided to leave anyway and took our sons with him. I was beyond upset, and we had had an argument about it. I said that it was very selfish to leave and not be there for her daughter when she walked out and everyone else’s family had stayed and was giving hugs and flowers and when she came out, it would only be me again.
Fast forward to this weekend and my husband asked if we all wanted to go see the musical at the school where he teaches. I said I didn’t want to go and sit through someone else’s whole musical when he had not bothered to sit through his own daughters.
He told me that I’m wrong for my opinion and that I was being hateful. He then asked my daughter if she wanted to go with him, he would take her, but it had to be to the matinee on Sunday because he didn’t want to drive at night.
She has voice lessons on Sunday so she doesn’t want to miss her voice lessons. Instead, he said if she doesn’t want to go, he’ll take her grandmother instead with him. He is saying that I am being unreasonable and I said that he is not being a supportive father. AITA?
Update: Thank you for all the responses. I appreciate the suggestions and comments. This behavior from my husband has been escalating the past few years and I suppose I wanted to have some validation that I wasn’t overreacting.
I also understand that this reflects more than just one situation and shows how fractured the relationship is between my husband myself and my kids. I’ve been trying to get us into the family therapy for a few years now without success and now I suppose I have to think about what I want for my future and my kids future, thank you once again for all the advice.
NTA. What kind of an idiot are you married to?
“I don’t like driving at night?” He’s a parent…emergencies happen at any time. He’s picking the one time your daughter couldn’t go to a show because of his driving anxiety?
“You’re wrong to have an opinion and are being hateful” yet, he’s disregarding his daughter’s performance Because he couldn’t suck it up for 35 minutes?
Sorry, OP….you had children with a child.
INFO: I don't think it will really change my decision, but what did your daughter say when her dad and brothers weren't there. Did he tell her daughter to her face that he would take his grandma to the matinee instead?
What exactly is he presenting...is his high school musical such a tour de force that people in his family would be more excited to see the play he directed rather than the one his daughter performed in? Is your daughter mad at her dad?
Brilliant_Yard_4830 (OP)
She was really hurt and upset. Especially since her younger brother wanted to stay and see the end of the show. She wants a closer relationship with her dad and doesn’t want to say something to make him upset, but she sees him not making the same effort to be at her events that other dads do. I want their relationship to be good.
So when I talked to him, I said that I wasn’t trying to hurt his feelings, but my job as a mom is to protect my kid and that’s what I am doing. It’s not a huge production at his school, but they are students that he has known for years and wants to support them. I understand why he wants to go, but I just am having trouble with his determination to go to his school, but not to see his own child.
"Students he has known for years" and he, "wants to support them." Has he not known his daughter for years? Does he not want to support her? There is something seriously wrong with your husband. Is he jealous of his daughter?
NTA, but your husband is a selfish father. Your daughter will remember that he couldn't be bothered to be there for her for the rest of her life. Good for you for showing him what a jerk he is and standing up for your daughter. Apparently, someone else's kids are more important than his. He should be ashamed. You should show him everyone's responses on here so he knows how terrible of a dad he is.
This is so bizarre. He walked out on his daughter’s musical but wants to go to a different one???? I’d be very concerned about why this one is so much more important than his daughters.