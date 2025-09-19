"AITA for refusing to go to my best friend’s destination wedding even though she says it means I don’t value our friendship?"

My best friend, Sarah, is getting married. We've been close since kindergarten, and I was thrilled when she got engaged. However, when she announced her wedding would be a destination wedding in Bali, I started to feel uneasy.

Sarah and her fiancé have always had a lot of money. They planned a lavish, week-long event at a luxury resort. The cost per guest, including flights and accommodation, is around $5,000. While I'm doing well, that kind of money is simply not in my budget. I'm saving for a down payment on a house, and every dollar counts.