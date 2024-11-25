MIL’s criticism of autistic mother's parenting style escalates into family standoff over dinner plans for toddler. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to go to my MIL's for dinner anymore?"

wiggitywoogitywham

I want to preface this by saying that I am on the spectrum, and therefore struggle with nuanced social situations. Which is why I'm reaching out to online for some third party insight.

My MiL has recently moved back to our hometown after finally escaping from her ex. My husband and I were unaware of the severity of the situation (because MiL made efforts to hide it), and I know that my husband is feeling very guilty about it.

But MiL is doing better and has her own little apartment in town and has been working and rebuilding her life. We've made efforts to support her as much as possible, but we are in a tight spot financially, so what we can do is limited.