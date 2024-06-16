Teen refused therapy after stepsister jealously destroys her last memory of her father. AITA?

The OP responded here:

Any_Bother_5142

I never will be able to. I don't want to either. What she did is the worst thing she could have done to me easily.

LouisV25

NTA. This is one of those things where forgiveness isn’t even on the table. Tell your Mom and Stepdad:

“My Dad’s death left a hole in my heart that no one and nothing can fill. She took the only thing that provided me any comfort. What she did changed the way I feel about her, think about her, and see her in terms of her character.