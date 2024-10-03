'AITA for refusing to have kid outings with my brothers kids?'

So I can avoid going near stores where she could see something in the window. But the problem is I will have them for enough hours that food gets involved and this is where my biggest problem remains.

She'll order more food than she can eat and if I say she needs to order less and can get more if she's still hungry, she'll sneak up and try to order more. If it's a place not fast food, she will ask for dessert and no lunch/dinner. If I say no she screams.

So I stopped having her as long or I'd time it when I wouldn't need to buy her food. But my brother's wife did not like that. She told me I feed all the other kids, I should feed hers.