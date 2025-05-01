'AITA for refusing to help fund my sister’s wedding?' 'I have the money.'

I didn’t tell anyone how, but that little cushion gave us breathing room we hadn’t had in a while. My wife and I agreed it’s staying put for our future, either toward a house or emergency expenses.

I told Mia I couldn’t help, that we’re trying to be responsible and stick to our long-term plans. She didn’t say much at the time, but since then she’s made a few digs in the family group chat, like saying, “Some people are sitting on thousands while I’m over here about to get married in a public park.”