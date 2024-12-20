'AITA for refusing to help my cousin?' 'She stole my entire dream wedding idea.'

Big_lt said:

YTA on principle for your thought process (not for not wanting to help further). She came to you initially asking for ideas which you gave her. She then decided to use them because she liked them. Now you're upset she used your ideas?

If they were so precious you should not have shared them or at least tell her broader strokes your ideas for your future wedding (which may not even happen since your partner does get a say).

_iron_butterfly_ said: