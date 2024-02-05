"AITA for refusing to help my ex husband raise his kids after his wife died?"

My 44F have 2 children with my ex 46 both 10 m. He cheated on me with his then ap and they had two children 5f and 6m who he ended up marrying. Despite all this, me and my ex decided to be civil to one another for the kid's sake. We had an agreement that I have the kid's during the weekdays and he had them on the weekends.

It worked reasonably well. He would often bring his other children when he come to pick up our sons. They were good kids. His wife hardly spoke to me, but she was civil and she was good to my children which was good enough for me.