'AITA for refusing to help my sister and let her stay with me after she kicked me out?'

NTA. Your sister did help out at first, but really went illogical and control crazy and kicked you out. You moved on and landed on your feet. Your sister now has problem and can't get her way and her solution is calling mommy. Where was your mother in supporting you under her harsh rules?

If family is family, then your mother is showing her true colors. Your sister can't seem to see the irony of this, and won't for some time. But after her treatment of you, you are NTA and have every right to deny her the assistance that she denied you.

extinct_diplodocus wrote: