'AITA for refusing to let my pregnant sister stay with me a month before she's due?' UPDATED

"AITA for not taking in my pregnant sister?"

I 23F don’t want to let my 21 year old pregnant sister move into my apartment. Her and her husband (I’ll call him A) had a recent falling out and are taking a break from each other, he left my sister’s place and moved in somewhere else and she recently got evicted.

Bit of back story, I let her stay at my place twice earlier in the pregnancy when her and A were still together. She made a disaster (left food stains on the bedsheets and left her dirty clothes and dishes all over the place) and got mad when I called her out. A, refuses to take her in and my sister is blaming me for not housing her, even though she got evicted because she didn’t pay the rent.