'AITA for refusing to invite my fiancé’s childhood friend to our wedding?'

Melissa eventually moved away for college and Matt and I became official shortly after she left. Whenever we would post on social media she would be quick to comment and like everything, and whenever she was back in town we would have dinners with both of their families and she would always say how happy she is for us.

Upon recent events, I discovered from several credible sources that she has been saying things about me. “Matt could do better, she’s ugly, they won’t last, I bet she’s cheating (because I went on a ski trip with my girl friends)”. When I told my fiancé all of this, he cut her off but did not confront her.