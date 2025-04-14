'AITA for refusing to invite my friend over?' 'He won't remove his shoes.'

"AITA for refusing to invite my friend over because he won’t remove his shoes?"

I have a rug inside of my apartment door to remove shoes. I also have my shoes there which indicates to remove shoes. I also don’t wear shoes in my own house. The first time my friend came over he didn’t ask and just walked into my apartment with his shoes on before I could even say anything.

I told him I want him to remove his shoes and he did. The second time he came over he did the same thing. I got mad the second time because I told him my rules before which he didn’t know the first time. He said he “forgot” to take them off but said he will remove them. I never invited him back over after this.