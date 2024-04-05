'AITA for refusing to invite my twin sister to my wedding after what she did?' UPDATE

I saw V’s car outside which wasn’t unusual and went inside, nothing would have prepared me for what I would find. V and D were alone together in my bedroom on my bed. It seemed like the deed had already been done. I went straight to packing for me and my daughter and left. I gave D no chance for excuses, and cut both of them out of my life entirely except for allowing D visitation to our daughter.

Jump forward three years I have barely spoken to V, except for when she pops back up into my life to apologise or explain, but I don’t care. There is no excuse she could give me. I am now engaged to my beautiful fiancé M and he loves my daughter and me more than I could ever imagine.