"AITA for refusing to let my brother announce his engagement at my graduation party?"

I (25F) just graduated from medical school recently after years of hard work. My parents threw me a big graduation party at their house to celebrate this huge milestone.

My older brother "Matt" (28M) and his girlfriend of 3 years came to the party. During the party, Matt pulled me aside and asked if he could use the opportunity to announce his engagement to his girlfriend in front of the whole family.

I felt bad, but I told Matt "I'm sorry, but I have to say no. This is my graduation party to celebrate the culmination of years of work and I don’t want the focus shifted." It's a beautiful thing and of course the rest of the party people would be all about him and his (soon-to-be) Fiancé.. I don't think its fair to do it on my celebration.