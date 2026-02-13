'AITA for refusing to let my friend/coworker ride in my car?'

Here's what people had to say to OP:

NastyMsPiggleWiggle said:

NTA. It’s BEDBUGS. Do you want to have to burn your house to the ground and intentionally set your car on fire? Because those are going to be your only options going forward with this person. You sound very kind hearted but for the love of all that is holy, ban this person from every porous aspect of your life.

dialemformurder said:

NTA. Oh god no, don't let that person back into your car ever. They're an untrustworthy liar who's happy to expose everyone else in their life to the horror of bed bugs.

jnm199423 said: