'AITA for refusing to let my mother-in-law feed my baby?'

"AITA for refusing to let my MIL feed my baby?"

I have a 5mo daughter. My MIL has been here easily 30+ times and the ONLY thing she wants to "help" with is either changing my daughters diaper or bottle feeding her. We won't let her change our daughters diaper because the one time she did (we didn't give her permission), she spent way too much time doing so. It really creeped me out. It doesn't take 10 minutes to wipe a baby.

It bothered me on a very deep level. My husband was even uncomfortable. So we made a rule. No one changed our daughter but us. But the bottle issue...I strictly breastfeed. I have a pump. I do not use it. I have no reason to use it. She doesn't need to bottle feed my baby but it really gets her irritated that I refuse.