'AITA for refusing to let social media influencers take pictures of my food?'

So I recently went out to lunch with friends of ours, who had also invited this couple who are "Social Media Influencers." We were told more people would be there but not that they would be influencers.

We all ordered and as a side note, everything single thing that was discussed at that table basically became content on their next couple of videos. But anyway, by the time the food arrived we were all really hungry. Once everybody's food arrived, we were all about to dig in but the influencer couple stopped us and said they needed to take pictures.

I waited about two minutes. They kept taking pictures from different angles and after a point, I said "Sorry guys, It's my cheat day and I'm really hungry" and started eating.

After eating, they wanted us to give them short clips reviewing the food and I declined because I just met these guys. I wasn't comfortable with being on their social media.

Now the two influencers are extemely PO'd with me and are saying I'm an AH for not letting them take pics and not helping them out with their content. A few people voiced that I could have cooperated more. Am I the ahole here for not letting them take pictures and refusing to do the video clip?