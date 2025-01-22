'AITA for refusing to make amends with my sister since she's still in contact with my ex-husband?'

I told her that as long as she and her husband are still friends with Zach, I will have nothing to do with them because I don’t trust them. I have learned to set my own boundaries, and feel that if I open a line of communication with them while Zach is still around that they’ll tell Zach about my life:

Zach had broken into my social media and was keeping tabs on me without my knowledge for a while, so I do everything I can to keep anyone out who may potentially share information with him (I know this is fact because Zach boasted to my mom and step-dad that he knew everything I was doing because he was in my social media).