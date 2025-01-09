'AITA for refusing to mend things with my oldest sister who abandoned me when I needed her?'

They probably need money and I have it I am still so, so angry at my sister.

I just bought a house and put my now 14yr old son with autism into a private school for ASD kiddos with crazy high intellect (ie. expensive) if I had extra cash to through their way - no. I’ve only just begun to mend the relationship with mom. We are so not there yet.

Every time I think about how we got here, I become so angry that I cry. Both my parents left us kids so many times, I never thought my sister would do anything close to this to me and my kids.