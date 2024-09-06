'AITA for refusing to name my baby after a friend of my husband's who passed away?' UPDATED

AITA or overthinking this? I just don't know what to do, his mom has been blowing up my messages (I don't even know how she got my messenger, me and him haven't spoken to her since our son's first birthday). My mama has just told me to stop arguing over it and just let him choose her name since she's his only daughter.

Any advice is appreciated I need a nonbiased opinion. My friend says that I was overreacting for leaving but I just needed time for myself, and I don't want to confront him right now. I know I can be sensitive without realizing so many input is appreciated.

Minor edit: first I wanted to thank everyone who answered, sometimes I feel like I'm going crazy feeling like I do. please tell me if I missed anything, there's too many comments to sort through

—Annie passed at eighteen in an accident, and yes her and my husband's mother's were friends.