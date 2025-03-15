Man refuses to divide kids’ college savings for partner’s daughter; 'AITA for refusing to pay for college.' + UPDATE

I spoke with Mark and Katie. They were both confused as to why Alice wouldn’t tell Eliza that there weren’t any savings and I couldn’t help them with that. Katie, my sweet little girl, asked if she could give some of her fund to Eliza and I told her no. That money had been set aside for her and she is the only one it is going to be used for. She wasn’t happy with that answer, but didn’t fight me on it.

All of the kids wanted to know if Alice and I were breaking up, and we told them yes. That Alice and Eliza would be moving out. We emphasized that we were breaking up because we found we weren’t compatible – it had nothing to do with them.