Man refuses to pay hospital deductible for injury MIL got smashing gag gift he gave her.' + 'MUGSHOT'

Long story short, I was on Twitter a while ago and saw this ad for a political mug that made me chuckle, so I decided to buy it for my conservative mother-in-law as a gag gift because I loved the idea of the mug being gifted to someone who leans more conservative.
Last night, it was my MIL’s birthday, and I was getting ready with my wife to go to the restaurant where we would be eating. My wife saw the mug at home before we left as I was packing it into a gift bag, and she rolled her eyes, saying I was being immature, but she laughed at the mug, saying, “Well, it’s kinda funny, I’ll give you that.”
We eventually got to dinner, and the whole family was having a good time. Then, at the end, we all gave our gifts, and when my MIL opened mine, she realized what it was and had this sour look on her face while the mug earned a couple of chuckles.
My sister-in-law jokingly teased her, asking if she liked it. She just stood up and excused herself to use the bathroom. As she was about to leave, my sister-in-law said, “It’s just a joke, Mom,” and my MIL grabbed the mug furiously off the table and slammed it on the ground, shattering the glass. A shard gave her a pretty sizable cut on her ankle.
She had to go get stitches for the cut, and my wife said that we should pay for the deductible because she claims I’m the cause of the entire incident, but I said no. she got mad at me, telling me that I was being immature.
We got in a fight about it and I said that it’s ridiculous that I’m being blamed for her own actions. We ended up paying for it anyway. Wife is still kindof angry and my MIL is still furious and refuses to talk to me saying that I’m a “communist”.
For those interested, this was the mug for reference,
A 'mugshot,' if you will.
Your MIL has a tantrum and injured herself and somehow you had to pay? That’s messed up. You and your wife are weak to have allowed that to occur. There is absolutely no reason you should be paying because this grown woman had a childish outburst. NTA.
And as far as offensive mugs go, pretty mild.
Right! OP NTA, but why did you let your wife force you to pay for her mums childish tantrum? Also, didn't your wife co-sign on the joke when she looked at it and said it was funny when you were leaving home.
She’s responsible for her own actions. Why’s she looking for handouts? So much for personal responsibility… NTA.
ESH, gag gifts are some BS. It was a gift to yourself. She shouldn’t have reacted by breaking it but she should have thrown it in the trash because that’s a trash gift to give someone. In celebration of your birthday, here’s a gift to mock you. I hope you gave her a real gift as well.
LOL. I mean, I wouldn't have given the mug to any of my conservative family members even though they're dumb AF, but it's not your fault an adult had a tantrum and hurt themselves.
Idk what you were trying to achieve here I’m assuming you know mil is not really a joke person and you decided to insult her on her birthday. You started it and I would be pissed if I was your wife but tbh she should’ve told you that’s stupid and not to give it.
ESH. It was a gift intended to specifically provoke and shame MIL, no question. It had marginal comedic value at best, but was surely designed to create actual experienced embarrassment and trauma. If the joke and gag doesn’t give the recipient pleasure, it isn’t a pranker, it’s just an AH.
All that said MiL made her impulsive and reactive choices entirely of her own accord and I don’t see responsibility for any of that. MiL could have walked off from the table, dropped it in the trash.
For gone to the car, set it on the sidewalk and drove away, leaving the whole family at the Olive Garden waiting room with another basket of breadsticks. So many other options which had no risk of injury. She made her choice.
ESH - Dude, you play stupid games, win stupid prizes. You need to know your audience and timing if you expect your type of "mocking the recipient" jokes to land. Your decision to publicly gift your MIL a mug that essentially mocks her and says she's dumb, for her Birthday... that was never gonna go well for you.
Your poor judgement, ended up ruining dinner for everyone and your MIL's bday. Instead of complaining to reddit, maybe consider learning from this, taking some accountability, apologize to your wife, and grow up. When it comes to her family, take her lead and vise versa.
Esh. Honestly, if I were your wife, i would've put my foot down as soon as you showed me the gift and said you are absolutely not giving that to my mom on her birthday. The two of you should have known better. Your MIL shouldn't be throwing breakable crap in public either, but you gave her a gag gift, hoping for a reaction, and you sure got it.
Do I think you should've had to pay? No, but I think it serves you right that your wife pressured you into it. It's her family you're trying to piss off after all. Maybe you should remember that your wife wants to keep the peace with her mom the next time you decide it'll be fun to get a rise out of her.