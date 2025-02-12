Mine refuses to finacially support estranged wife's 'midlife crisis' while he works 3 jobs. AITA?

EDIT: The trauma was her grandfather dying (she was close to him) then about a year later her dad died. Neither deaths were unexpected- grandpa was 91 and dad had been battling lung cancer while continuing to smoke for about 4 years.

It was traumatic because she was very close to both of them and when her dad died it was in the midst of covid so she wasn't able to say a real goodbye. Grandpa died 3 years ago, dad died 2 years ago.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Full_Pace7666

Your therapist fucking sucks. Get a new one. But OP, it sounds like your marriage is over and it might be worth lawyering up and separating legally if she has zero intention of working it out. NTA.

Zealousideal_Fail_83