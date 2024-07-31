'AITA for refusing to sell my car to my socially shy niece?' 'My sister called me a jerk.'

solidly_garbage said:

NTA. It's entirely possible she doesn't want the car, and her mom is pushing for it. If she can't give you a verbal confirmation of any sort... well, I wouldn't want anything to do with that.

Daisywalloper52 said:

NTA - for all we know her mom could be forcing her to buy this car off of you. You need to hear from her to know for certain she wants this car. This is a big purchase with her money, not her mother’s.

