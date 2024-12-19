'AITA for refusing to share my Christmas gift from work?' 'I honestly don't think I'm selfish.'

"AITA for refusing to share my Christmas gift from work?"

For context: both my wife (43f) and I (42m) started new jobs this year. My job has better conditions in general, but I also pay for almost our expenses: rent, food, bills, etc, as she’s working part time. One of the benefits she gets is discounts for many brand products from different shops, so she’s been able to get herself some nice things.

When I asked if I could get something I was looking for with her discount she said she didn’t feel comfortable doing that, alright fine. Well, last week my company gave me a gift card with around $200, and when she found out, she started planning on how to spend the money without even asking me.