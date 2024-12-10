'AITA for refusing to share my dinner with my SIL's two children? My BF wants me to apologize.'

I got home at around 7PM, and sat down to eat my seafood boil. SIL showed up, asking for her daughter's backpack that she left behind. I was annoyed. I tried to rush to get it but her son saw the crab legs and started insisting. I said I was sorry, but that's my dinner. So he starts crying, stomping and repeatedly asking his mom for my food. I said I was sorry and quickly showed them out.

To my aggravation, they didn't leave immediately. He cried outside for about 5 minutes while SIL sat inside her car trying to convince him to get in. I pulled down the shutters and tried to ignore them. When Albert got back, his face had a bitter expression. He said that he was extremely disgusted about the way that I treated his family. He has stopped talking to me.