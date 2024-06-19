"AITA for refusing to shave off my son’s (short) mullet for my sister's wedding?"

My 32-year-old sister is having her second wedding in a week. I haven’t seen her in months so she was not aware that my 10 year old son has been growing out his hair since school let out to have a short mullet.

I just had him get his hair cut and shared it in our family group chat getting the sides cleaned up and top very nicely styled his mullet is very short doesn’t even reach his collar and can be styled very nicely. As soon as she saw the pictures I shared she asked if his hair was going to be like that for her wedding.