'AITA for refusing to sign an NDA from my politician ex who was my boss at the time?'

Welp, I kind of figured this would eventually happen, but recently a member of his team reached out asking me to sign an NDA. It makes sense because I certainly have memories of him admitting things to me - as well as my own direct experiences - that aren’t flattering.

Campaigns are super intense (100hr work weeks without a single day off for months at a time; people end up doing crazy things to win). I got the impression even back then that he was surprised and nervous about how much he opened up to me. I thought I was just having deep conversations with someone I really cared about; it took me way too long to realize he wasn’t really capable of caring about me.