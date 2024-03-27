'AITA for refusing to split my grandson's inheritance to share with his new step-siblings?'

"AITA for telling my daughter I won’t split my investments intended for my grandson to share with his new stepsiblings because I don’t give a shit about them?"

My daughter has one son. He is 15. She had a ‘change of heart’ about being married to my grandsons father in 2018 who by all accounts is a hard working, humble man. She wanted a lifestyle change. Enter her new husband, an unemployed ‘actor’ with two children. He is irresponsible, shady, not trustworthy. I have caught him rummaging in my grandsons room in my home with no excuse as to why.

There are other things too that make me distrust him. I have a lot of anger surrounding my daughters choice which in my opinion was motivated by selfishness- she took off and left my grandson with me and my wife while she went out of state for weeks on end throughout the past year to visit her partner, and my grandsons grades, happiness, and health have all taken an enormous knock.