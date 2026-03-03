"AITA for refusing to tell my BF how much money I make?"

I 29F have been with my boyfriend (39m) for about a year and a half. We are definitely on the serious side but I have learned some lessons and like to take things slow. We will typically spend 1 or 2 nights a week together but not every weekend, for instance.

The fact that we both have pets is also a factor (I have two cats and he has a mountain dog). He isn’t a great planner either and we’ve had some huge fights over that but overall, he is a good guy and i am committed to him.

We are fairly normal and have talked about all the things people normally talk about after this time dating. Formative memories, exes, what we want out of life, etc. And we are pretty aligned on just about everything.