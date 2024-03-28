'AITA for refusing to throw away pictures of my ex-wife even though my GF wants me to?' UPDATED

This was the first time I had seen or heard of the scrap book, and was unaware of its contents until I witnessed my girlfriend removing all of the pictures that displayed my ex-wife. She was even throwing away pictures that didnt include me and were of my daughter and her mother only. I abruptly put an end to the destruction, and have been on non-speaking terms with my girlfriend since the event. (8 hours ago)

I have tried to explain that I dont want the pictures for myself, and have even stored the in the garage in a box that I keep with all of my daughters report cards and neat school projects and art. However, my GF thinks we should destroy all evidence of my ex, even though her current leave of absence is not guaranteed to be permanent.