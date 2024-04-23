'AITA for refusing to wear white at my brother-in-law’s gender reveal party?'

I replied “well, we’d both gladly would go shopping together for some nice jumpsuit or a basic dress, but since MIL isn’t happy nor comfortable with it I thought about asking you if we could please be left out of the paint prank," and for my surprise he answered “wow. I’m glad the two of you b1tches agree in ruining mine and Berta’s day!”

I just said “Bro, this is a gender reveal, not a wedding and I don’t see why you being so rude to me since you are always so nice. Makes no f-ing sense. But that’s okay if you wanna play the dadzilla role, have fun at your day, not your future kid’s day, your day” and left.