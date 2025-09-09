'AITA for rehoming my boyfriend’s cats?'

ESH - You're boyfriend dumped the responsibility on you, you let it happen and now the cats are paying the price. The toilet situation is almost certainly stress unless they were defecating and urinating all over the place from day 1, while they were with your boyfriend and his ex. It's classic stress behavior.

The way I read what you wrote and reading between the lines, everyone seems to have failed in their own unique way here. Now this is why I firmly stand with ESH. I, however, and it's a big "but," think you do need to rehome the cats. For one, your household is getting bigger.