'AITA for rejecting my BF's proposal? I've been dropping hints I want to get married.' UPDATED 2X

There are a few places you should never propose, and a funeral is one of them.

"AITA for rejecting my boyfriend's proposal even though I've been dropping hints that I want to be married?"

My(26f) and boyfriend (30m) have been dating for three years we don't live together cause we both want to get married first because our parents wouldn't agree to cohabiting before marriage. I've been fairly obvious about wanting to get married and my boyfriend has picked up on it.

Last week, we went to my great aunt's funeral although I didn't know her very well I was still upset and it was really hard to see how much it hurt my mother. So, after the funeral we went to a hall that we rented to cater to the other mourners, and to remember her. My boyfriend saw this as a chance to propose. This left me mortified. Everyone was staring at us for making this about ourselves.