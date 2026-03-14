'AITA for reminding an old classmate what he said to me years ago after I found out where he works?'

I (23M) had a classmate back in high school. I wouldn't exactly call him a close friend, but we were more than just classmates. We talked sometimes and were generally cool with each other. Back then I had already started working out, and he used to call me “ripped,” so we got along fine.

After high school we went our separate ways, but we were still friends on Facebook. One day we ended up chatting, and I honestly don’t even remember how the conversation turned sour. But he suddenly got really hostile and started insulting me. It escalated to the point where he created a group chat with some of his classmates just to talk trash about me.

They were all saying things about me, but one thing he said stuck with me all these years. He said: “You’ll probably end up as a computer shop attendant anyway.”

That hit me hard at the time, especially because we were both studying Information Technology. It felt like he was saying I would never amount to anything.