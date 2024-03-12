'AITA for reporting a co-worker for wanting to set me up on a date with someone?' UPDATED

"AITA for reporting a co-worker who wanted to set me up with someone then trying to apologize after I became interested?"

It’s important to note that I’m (34F) a lesbian who isn’t completely out but I’m not completely in the closet either. I’m “out” when I’m with my close circle of friends. No, I don’t live in a conservative area….it’s just a personal thing and I have my reasons for keeping it this way at the moment.

So I work with a guy (31M). We’ve worked together for roughly 6 months. We aren’t close but I’d say we’re work buddies. We don’t follow each other on any socials but we do chit chat here and there at work about insignificant stuff. Our political views align so that’s mostly what we talk about when we do talk.