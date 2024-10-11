'AITA for reporting my car stolen after my friend took it?' 'I told the police everything.'

"AITA for reporting my car stolen after my 'friend' stole it?"

Couple of my friends came over to my house to hang out because my parents went out of town for the week. I’m the only one in the group with a license and a car and live in the suburbs while everyone else lived in the inner city. One of my friends brought some pretty strong brownies and I was literally out for four days straight.

While under the influence, one of them was asking me to drive him to McDonald’s or whatever and I told him to f off because I was out of it. I saw him going through my pockets and taking my keys, I was too messed up to do anything about it and slowly said “Do…n…t ta….ke my ca…r."