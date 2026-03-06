'AITA for reporting my coworker to HR?' UPDATED 5X

So my manager, Ron, messaged me. He stated "I owe you that call. I want to talk to [Office Manager] too. I'll be in touch. Thanks." Something I forgot to mention previously is that Ron is going to retire once he clocks out on 6/5. All the agents in the agency have a meeting at our HQ that day so its basically our last day with/seeing Ron.

Since we are a small agency, I believe that Ron maybe busy trying to tie up loose ends and trying to make sure that his duties are split among the 2 managers below him properly before he departs, maybe training them on those duties too (?), not 100% sure tho. If Ron does not handle it by the end of the day on 6/5, I will take it up with HR.