'AITA for reporting my neighbor to the police?' 'He POISONED my dog...'

I didn’t know what else to do. I couldn’t just let this go, not after everything. So, I called the cops and reported him for poisoning my dog. They came, took a statement, and said they’d look into it. I was shaking the whole time. I couldn’t believe my neighbor someone I’ve known for years would do something like this.

Now, I’m second-guessing myself. Was calling the police too much? I mean, this is serious, but at the same time, it could seriously mess up his life. Part of me feels like I had no choice, but another part of me wonders if I should’ve tried talking to him first, or maybe just handled it differently. So, AITA for reporting my neighbor to the police after he poisoned my dog?